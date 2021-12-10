Writers intentionally and unintentionally draw on a set of techniques formally known as rhetorical devices to persuade or communicate with an audience. In this workshop, we'll talk about some of those techniques and why authors use them. We will also discuss and practice identifying and analyzing them when you encounter them in the wild.

