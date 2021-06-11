Have you ever thought of being a lawyer? Do you want to take on big cases and fight for justice? Are you just curious about what the law school experience is all about?

Join us from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Texas Tech University School of Law on Saturday, November 6, to get a glimpse of what law school is like. First, you will sit through a trial advocacy class in our Hunt Courtroom to get a feel for what law students learn. Don't worry, you don't need to prepare for class! Then you will hear from our current law students about their experiences in the law school and what a day in the life of a law student is like. If you stay past 3:00 pm, you can take a tour of the building and mingle with current law students.

Snacks will be provided. Please email admissions.law@ttu.edu or go to https://bit.ly/3D5RR3Y to reserve your spot. See you there!