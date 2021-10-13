School of Art will host a free hands-on printmaking workshop with artist Mizin Shin, on Wednesday, October 13th. The workshop will be from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Charles Adams Studio Project Print Studio (5th Street at Avenue J).
Shin's work has been shown nationally and internationally at institutions across the United States, the UK, Spain, and South Korea. Leading numerous printmaking workshops with a number of art organizations, Shin focuses on both traditional and contemporary printmaking practices to promote a multidisciplinary approach to the medium.