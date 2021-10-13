TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE Hands-On Printmaking Workshop with artist Mizin Shin
School of Art will host a free hands-on printmaking workshop with artist Mizin Shin, on Wednesday, October 13th. The workshop will be from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Charles Adams Studio Project Print Studio (5th Street at Avenue J). 
All work materials will be provide. Click here to register for this free workshop! 
Shin's work has been shown nationally and internationally at institutions across the United States, the UK, Spain, and South Korea. Leading numerous printmaking workshops with a number of art organizations, Shin focuses on both traditional and contemporary printmaking practices to promote a multidisciplinary approach to the medium.
10/11/2021

Dani Marshall

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2021

Charles Adams Studio Project Print Studio (1108 5th Street at Avenue J, Lubbock, TX 79401)

