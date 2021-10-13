Click here to register for this free workshop! All work materials will be provide.

School of Art will host a free hands-on printmaking workshop with artist Mizin Shin, on Wednesday, October 13th. The workshop will be from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Charles Adams Studio Project Print Studio (5th Street at Avenue J). Shin's work has been shown nationally and internationally at institutions across the United States, the UK, Spain, and South Korea. Leading numerous printmaking workshops with a number of art organizations, Shin focuses on both traditional and contemporary printmaking practices to promote a multidisciplinary approach to the medium.



Posted:

10/11/2021



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/13/2021



Location:

Charles Adams Studio Project Print Studio (1108 5th Street at Avenue J, Lubbock, TX 79401)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

