Sociology is offering SOC 3300/7000 International Law & Policing and SOC 3300/7000 Global Terrorism at the TTU Seville Center in Spain from May 20 – June 26, 2022.

In SOC 3000/7000: Global Terrorism, (May 20 – June 15). In this course, you will learn about the conditions that lead to terrorism, the factors that shape the behavior of terrorists, & the issues that influence the response to terrorist attacks from a global perspective. You will spend the first 10 days in Northern Spain visiting sites significant to the study of terrorism.

In SOC 3300/7000 International Law and Policing,(May 30 through June 26) ,you will learn about the 4

major legal systems used around the world and how they are similar and different from the US legal system. You will also study the Spanish legal system and how policing is conducted in Spain. Cross-national crime data are examined to identify patterns of violent offending, property crime, and differences in definitions across several nations. (This course substitutes for SOC 3327 Law & Policing). You will take field trips to Madrid, Mérida to see Ancient Roman Ruins, and Córdoba,. You will meet practitioners in the Spain juvenile and criminal justice system.

Both classes will visit Cádiz on the southern coast of Spain and several sites around Seville.

These courses fill an elective for the Sociology/Criminology Concentration, serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and can serve as a history, political science, and forensics concentrations minors. They can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans. Discuss it with your advisor right away! At the graduate level (SOC 7000), the courses entail a greater emphasis on individual study.

For more information contact Dr. Luis Ramirez: L.ramirez@ttu.edu or Dr. Ori Swed: ori.swed@ttu.edu