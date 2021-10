The Tech Martial Arts club is offering a free weekly judo class for youth under the age of 18. The class takes place in the Texas Tech Rec Center room 0004 at 2:00-3:30pm on Sundays. No experience is necessary. Please contact scott.watkins@ttu.edu for more information.





Hope to see y'all on the mat.





Note: We will not be having class on 10/17/2021







