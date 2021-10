The Offices of the President, Provost, and Research & Innovation are pleased to announce the 2022 Scholarship Catalyst Program. Faculty in the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (including law) are encouraged to apply. The Scholarship Catalyst Program promotes research, scholarship and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty.

Deadline to apply: 10/18/2021.

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1845558