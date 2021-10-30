The Tech Martial Arts Club is excited to announce they will be hosting a basic self-defense seminar for all adults 18+. No previous experience necessary, this seminar will focus on practical techniques to apply in real world scenarios. It is taught by highly experienced black-belts who have spent decades training in their respective arts as well as teaching self-defense trainings for the military, law enforcement, and other public sectors. It will take place October 30th with the first class starting at 10am and will end at 4pm (with a break from 12-2pm). Early registration ($15) goes until October 20th after which it will be $20. Half off for Tech students (With valid student ID). All that you need to bring is a water bottle, athletic clothes, and yourself! Please contact us with any questions. Hope to see you there!

Registration Link: https://forms.office.com/r/cX2W6BV9mN

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/30/2021



TTU Rec Center



