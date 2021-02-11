Presenter:

Diane Doberneck, Ph.D.

Director for Faculty and Professional Development

Office of Public Engagement and Scholarship

Michigan State University





Tuesday, November 2, 2021

11:30 a.m. - 1:50 p.m.

TTU Faculty, staff, and graduate students interested in integrating community engagement into their teaching, research and scholarship are invited to attend a special workshop presentation by Dr. Diane Doberneck, a foremost expert on community engaged scholarship. The workshop will focus on ways of conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and publishing community-engaged scholarship with examples from within and across disciplines. Discussion topics include:

Situating engaged scholarship in the broader scholarly context

Differentiating between engaged scholarship and conventional research

Developing different types of publishable manuscripts

Finding appropriate venues for publishing

