TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
A Workshop for TTU Faculty, Staff, & Grad Students
Presenter:
Diane Doberneck, Ph.D.
Director for Faculty and Professional Development
Office of Public Engagement and Scholarship
Michigan State University

Tuesday, November 2, 2021
11:30 a.m. - 1:50 p.m. 
Lunch Provided

 
Sponsored by the Office of University Outreach and Engagement in collaboration with the Office of the Provost and the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC)

TTU Faculty, staff, and graduate students interested in integrating community engagement into their teaching, research and scholarship are invited to attend a special workshop presentation by Dr. Diane Doberneck, a foremost expert on community engaged scholarship. The workshop will focus on ways of conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and publishing community-engaged scholarship with examples from within and across disciplines. Discussion topics include:
  • Situating engaged scholarship in the broader scholarly context
  • Differentiating between engaged scholarship and conventional research
  • Developing different types of publishable manuscripts
  • Finding appropriate venues for publishing
To register, visit https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/, log-in with your e-raider, and click on the workshop title under "All Events." 


For more information, contact the Office of University Outreach and Engagement at universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/28/2021

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:50 PM
Event Date: 11/2/2021

Location:
Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 151 OR Virtually

Categories