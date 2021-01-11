Monday, November 1; 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: TLPDC Room 153 (lunch provided)*
or via zoom
Presenter:
Diane Doberneck, Ph.D.
Director for Faculty and Professional Development
Office of Public Engagement and Scholarship
Michigan State University
Sponsored by the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) in collaboration with the Office of University Outreach and Engagement
This Chair Academy session, led by Dr. Diane Doberneck, will provide concepts of engaged scholarship and share strategies for recognizing engaged scholarship in faculty reappointment, promotion, and tenure processes. Attendees will understand the primary characteristics of engaged scholarship including its disciplinary nuances, become familiar with associated scholarly expectations, and discuss ways of evaluating and measuring faculty engagement work.
To register please email: molly.m.jacobs@ttu.edu