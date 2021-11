Building Online Assessments and Using Proctorio for Remote Proctoring

TTU faculty! Increase the quality of your online courses with our training sessions. The Worldwide eLearning Instructional Design, Accessibility and Blackboard teams are offering FREE online workshops on best practices for online courses.

The next session will be on November 10 from 2-3 p.m. Save the date and use the Zoom link below to join us!

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/93754616353