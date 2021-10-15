This study is recruiting mothers and their preschool-aged child (3, 4, or 5 years old) to help us understand how families watch television together. During the study, you will be asked to (1) complete an online survey with questions about your family demographics, media viewing habits, and the programs watched and (2) watch two children's programs (Martha Speaks and PAW Patrol) with your child. We will attach sensors to your and your child's hand and arms prior to watching the television programs. We will remove the sensors after the study is finished. All of your answers and responses will be kept confidential. You'll be given a participant number and your names will not be linked to your data at any time.

The study will be conducted in the Center for Communication Research in the basement of the Media and Communication building at TTU (room 61). It should take you and your child no more than 60 minutes to complete the study, start to finish. If you decide to participate, you'll receive $30 in cash for your participation. (Per tax code, participants who are NOT U.S. citizens will need to complete a form and will receive a check with applicable taxes withheld instead of cash.)

To participate in the study:

(a) children must be between 3 and 5 years of age,

(b) children must not have any developmental delays or difficulties,

(c) mothers have no diagnosed communication difficulties (e.g., hearing loss, blind or uncorrected vision loss, communication difficulty, etc.), and

(d) both children and mothers must be native English speakers.

To see if you're a good fit for the study and schedule appointment, visit

https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_56y0u9rjr04uZXU

For more information or questions about the study, contact Willow Sauermilch at Willow.Sauermilch@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.