This week we will be having drunk goggles and drunk driving simulator so make sure you don't miss out the opportunity to learn about the consequences of being under the influence. Make sure to visit TechConnect for more details about the events and follow us on instagram @texastechsab! Posted:

10/18/2021



Layla Tovar



laytovar@ttu.edu



N/A





