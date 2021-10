We are currently looking to fill two leadership positions. The following positions are open:

- VP of Membership - Director of Marketing

Attached below is an online application form. A brief job description for each position is included on the form. All majors are encouraged to apply. Please fill out the required information. Deadline is OCTOBER 22nd! Attached below is an online application form. A brief job description for each position is included on the form. All majors are encouraged to apply. Please fill out the required information. Deadline is OCTOBER 22nd!

https://forms.gle/GiUvDxdTkNjQzwdY6

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/18/2021



Originator:

H Elouad



Email:

H.Elouad@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization