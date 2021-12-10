TTU Professors John Poch (English) and James Durham (Education) will lead you on a dynamic one-month course in The Eternal City. Rome, without a doubt, is one of the most important, historic, cultural, and beautiful cities in the world. The food, the art, and architecture are without compare. While you immerse yourself in the beauty of Rome and other Italian locales, you’ll be earning credit toward your TTU degree. Infosession: October 22. Begin application NOW: website.





This course is a hands-on class in Creative Writing (primarily poetry-3 credit hours) combined with a TTU signature class in Education called Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire (1 credit hour). To take this course, you must sign up for both classes. This will be a month you will never forget. Projected Course Fee: $4240. Included in this modest course fee is: Housing in Rome, Classroom/Facility Fee, Orientation, Survival Italian language class, Day trip to Spoleto, Day trip to Gubbio, Day trip to Florence, Guided tour of the Roman Forum, Guided tour of the Coliseum, Guided tour of the Vatican, Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc., and 4 Group Meals.