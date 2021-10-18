The Journey at Southcrest Welcomes All!

The Journey at Southcrest meets every Tuesday night for a time of worship and fellowship. All students are welcome to attend for a time of focusing on, and growing in, Jesus. We begin at 8pm with worship and a message from the Bible before breaking out into small groups. We have small groups for 1st year students through graduate students. We meet at Southcrest Baptist Church, which is located at 3801 S Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79423.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/18/2021



Originator:

Logan Wilks



Email:

Logan.Wilks@ttu.edu



Department:

Chemical Engineering





Categories

Student Organization

