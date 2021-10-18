TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE TONIGHT! "Bike America" by Mike Lew

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present Bike America by Mike Lew, directed by Bill Gelber, October 19-24, 2021 in the Studio Performance Lab located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex. 


There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 18.  Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on October 18.


Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Bike America will also be presented virtually, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. 

 

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
10/18/2021

Cory Norman

cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2021

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre Building

