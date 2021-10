Become a BarreAbove Instructor today! - No liscensing fees - Complement any instructor's teaching style - Can be taught on or off the barre - Ongoing optional choregraphy - CECs: ACE (1.2), AFAA (12.0), NASM (1.2), SCW (12.0)

This Saturday, October 16th at Texas Tech's Rec Center. Become a Barre Instructor and begin teaching your own classes. Register at www.barreabove.com

10/15/2021



Isabell Trevino



Isabell.Trevino@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Date: 10/16/2021



3219 Main Street Lubbock TX, 79409



Student Employment/Career Opportunities