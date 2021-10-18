TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Academic Coaching at the Learning Center

Academic Coaching is for any Texas Tech undergraduate student who wants to make the most out of their Tech experience. You will meet with our Lead Advisor for one-on-one coaching which allows you to work on any challenges you are facing like time management, stress management, study strategies, and test prep to name a few. 

Also, this service is at no extra cost to you!

You can schedule your appointment through Strive by searching for The Learning Center-Academic Coaching. Visit our website for more information:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/AcademicCoaching.php
Posted:
10/18/2021

Originator:
Claudea Hernandez

Email:
Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


