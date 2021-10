Tech-Or-Treat is a safe and classic kids carnival! Sign up your student organization or department to participate and join in on all the fun! Tech-Or-Treat takes place October 27th from 5-9PM. Sign-ups close October 20th. Sign up on TechConnect TODAY!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

10/15/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Arts & Entertainment