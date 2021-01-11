Learn about working in different physical therapy settings and get your questions answered by our expert panel. All interested students are welcome! The event will take place on Monday, November 1st at 6:00 PM in the KSM Building, room 170.





Information about the three panelists can be found below:





Seth Manly, PT, DPT, ATC, LAT. Director of Rehab, Physical Therapy, and Fitness Center in the Lynn County Hospital District. B.S. and DPT graduate from Hardin-Simmons University.





Akash Udeepak Bali, DPT. Physical Therapist, UMC Health System. B.S. and M.S. graduate from the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management at Texas Tech University. DPT graduate from the University of Central Florida.





Aaron Arreola PT, ScD, ATC, LAT, PES, COMT. Assistant Professor of Practice, Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management; Physical Therapist, Regal Park Medical; Athletic Trainer, Lubbock Sports Medicine. B.A. graduate from St. Edward’s University, MPT and ScD graduate from TTUHSC.



