Please join us in an MFA lecture that brings together the research and thoughts of Aziza Abdieva’s previous 2 years of the MFA program. Abdieva’ lecture, Human Being and Being a Human, about the exploration of humanness through human interaction and a journey towards being. In Abdieva’s art practice she expresses internal feelings and issues by representing them through external physical forms like the human. Aziza's lecture is about exploration of humanness through human interaction. Through her art she expresses internal feelings and issues by representing them through external physical forms, like the human body. This lecture will be about our journey towards being.

Abdieva’s area of specialization is photography, and other emphases include exploring her ideas through photography, videography, jewelry, and sculpture.

Aziza Abdieva was born in Kyrgyzstan. She traveled to Turkey to study for her bachelor’s degree in communication and design at Bilkent University. Away from her home country she first started asking questions like what does it mean to be a human? Such fundamental questions arose when she was trying to find her place in this world. Later, she was invited to study at Texas Tech University where she pursued her MFA degree in photography. She took this as an opportunity to explore the idea of humanness and find her answers while thousands of kilometers and many continents apart from her home country.

