Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference (in-person and on zoom)
United in Research
The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites you to its first public conference.The conference aims to present ongoing graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and
social impact.
Keynote Speaker
Naïma Moustaïd-Moussa, Ph.D
Director, Obesity Research Institute (ORI)
Department of Nutritional Science
Date: Wednesday, October 27th
Location: Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, Main Library Building 3rd floor Room 305
https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94453623009
Meeting ID: 944 5362 3009
Program:
3:00 - 3:30 opening keynote
3:30 - 4:30 papers by doctoral candidates
4:30 - 4:45 coffee break
4:45 - 6:00 papers by doctoral candidates
6:00 - 6:30 closing discussion “United in Research”
The presenters are this semester's candidates for the Best Graduate Research Award, funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research.
The awardee will be announced by the end of the Fall Semester.