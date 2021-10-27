Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference (in-person and on zoom)



The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites you to its first public conference.The conference aims to present ongoing graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and



social impact.





Keynote Speaker

Naïma Moustaïd-Moussa, Ph.DDirector, Obesity Research Institute (ORI)Department of Nutritional Science





Date: Wednesday, October 27th

Location: Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, Main Library Building 3rd floor Room 305





https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94453623009

Meeting ID: 944 5362 3009





Program:

3:00 - 3:30 opening keynote3:30 - 4:30 papers by doctoral candidates4:30 - 4:45 coffee break4:45 - 6:00 papers by doctoral candidates6:00 - 6:30 closing discussion “United in Research”





The presenters are this semester's candidates for the Best Graduate Research Award, funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research.







The awardee will be announced by the end of the Fall Semester.