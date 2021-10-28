This workshop will address red flags, indications and schemes related to fraud. Participants will learn key concepts and controls related to fraud prevention and detection. CPE credit is available to those who request it.

Learning objectives:

To learn how to identify common fraud schemes

To learn how to identify social pressures and incentives that lead to the commission of fraud

To learn how to identify common rationalizations of fraudsters

To learn how to detect red flags and indications of fraud

To learn how to suspect fraud

To learn how to implement monitoring controls to prevent the occurrence of fraud

To Register for Fraud Prevention Training email Jenna Hightower at jenna.hightower@ttu.edu or find Fraud Prevention Training on Cornerstone.