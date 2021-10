Come to the SUB Courtyard to get motivated for finals week by making your personalized Intention Bracelet. You will be able to create your own bracelet by adding a custom phrase that will motivate you to finish out the semester strong!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

