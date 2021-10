Come to RISE's first ever "Learn to Love Better" event on 10/21 from 6-8 PM in the SUB Ballroom. The first 75 attendees will get a FREE long sleeve "strong, empowered, resilient" tee!

10/15/2021



Ashley Marino



Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2021



Location:

SUB Ballroom



