What does it mean to be multilingual? How do you understand translation? How often do we translate, do we read something that has been translated?





On behalf of the TTU Creative Writing Program, with generous support from the TTU President’s Excellence in Teaching Professorship Program, I would like to invite you to an evening of poetry and conversation with Patrick Rosal, Professor of English and Codirector of the Mellon-funded Institute for the Study of Global Racial Justice at Rutgers-Camden, as he talks about being a reader in multiple languages, but primarily a reader of translations from multiple languages. He will talk about his limited experience as a translator and as someone deeply curious about texts that do not originate in English.

In addition to his bio on the attached poster, you can find more information about Patrick's work here.





As well, I’m including two links:

Atang here to excerpts ofAtang

a poem from his latest book The Last Thing: New and Selected Poems (Persea Press, 2021). andfrom his latest bookThe Last Thing: New and Selected Poems (Persea Press, 2021).

The reading will be held on ZOOM, Thursday October 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada).

Please register in advance for this reading: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckd--tpjksHNKgnZvEDNrEwI7RMbHb5Oki

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the reading.