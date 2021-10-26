Register for our Career Exploration Day to have a career counselor help you explore potential majors and career paths! Let the UCC help if you are confused about your major or feeling the pressure to make a decision about a career.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 9AM-5PM

o Virtual and Face-to-Face Appointments: 9 am - 4 pm

o Researching a Career Workshop: 9:30 am (face-to-face); 11 am (virtual)

This workshop is designed for students who have an idea of a career they want to pursue but want to learn more about how to research information related to a particular profession. Through a structured activity and discussion, attendees will research a career field and learn the steps needed to replicate that process in the future. Registration is available on Hire Red Raiders.

o Career Exploration Workshop: 12:30 pm (face-to-face); 2 pm (virtual)

This workshop will be targeted to students who feel lost and unsure about what they want to do after college. Through guided discussion questions and a creative activity, attendees will develop self-awareness regarding the activities they enjoy and how those translate into a career after graduation.

Registration is available on Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Tori Ha or call us at (806)742-2210