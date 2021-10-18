The Texas Tech Mortar Board Forum is a senior honors society comprised of the top 0.15% of Texas Tech. Members of this organization are chosen based on scholarship, leadership, and service. Being a member of Mortar Board allows you to interact with other ambitious students who see challenges as an opportunity to excel. Accordingly, membership in this organization is very elite and is therefore held to high standards. Mortar Board has a rich history of excellence, with alumni including Quarterback Drew Brees, President Jimmy Carter, Astronaut Sally Ride, and many more! Anyone with a minimum of 90 hours completed by Fall 2022, a graduation date after Summer 2022, and a 3.25 GPA may apply!





Apply here! https://forms.gle/nh9MNnu6u9yVfyWJ8





Applications close January 15th, 2022.





If you have any questions, please email our Vice President of Membership, Jose Conde, at Jose.Conde@ttu.edu or visit our website: http//ttumortarboard.com/apply





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.