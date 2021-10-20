TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Webinar: Instagram Stories & Reels and Tiktok for Business

Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you the ins and outs of content creation for growing your business using Instagram and Tiktok.

By the end of the training you will know:

• Why Instagram Reels and TikTok need to be part of your marketing strategy
• How to create this content
• How to stay on top of trends so your business can gain more exposure

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location: Online via Zoom


REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15546

If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.
Posted:
10/19/2021

Originator:
Huey Lee

Email:
huey.lee@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Location:
Online

