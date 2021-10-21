The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft online educational event on Thursday, October 21, 10am-12pm (CDT) using the Microsoft Teams platform. Microsoft provides many of the applications TTU students, faculty, and staff use daily, such as Outlook, Word, Excel, OneDrive, Power BI, and SharePoint.

Experts from Microsoft will discuss the following topics:

Microsoft Roadmap & Updates

Products Highlights

Overview of Threat Landscape from Microsoft Perspective

Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers

Event Details