TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Microsoft Online Educational Event on Thursday, October 21, 10am-12pm (CDT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft online educational event on Thursday, October 21, 10am-12pm (CDT) using the Microsoft Teams platform. Microsoft provides many of the applications TTU students, faculty, and staff use daily, such as Outlook, Word, Excel, OneDrive, Power BI, and SharePoint. 

Experts from Microsoft will discuss the following topics: 

  • Microsoft Roadmap & Updates
  • Products Highlights
  • Overview of Threat Landscape from Microsoft Perspective
  • Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: Thursday, October 21
  • Time: 10am-12pm (CDT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered online via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

 

 
Posted:
10/20/2021

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/21/2021

Location:
Presentation will be offered online via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

Categories