Study Abroad in Rome! Infosession Friday

Courses:  ENGL 2351 (Intro to Creative Writing) and EDTP 1100 (Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire)


Start application here: Apply now!   

 

May 11-June 8

 

Course fee for 12 students: $4240 estimated.     Scholarships available!  

 

Included:

Housing in the center of Rome

Classroom/Facility Fee

Orientation

Survival Italian language class

Day trip to Spoleto

Day trip to Gubbio

Day trip to Florence

Guided tour of the Roman Forum

Guided tour of the Coliseum

Guided tour of the Vatican

Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc.

Group Meals

 
Posted:
10/18/2021

Originator:
John Poch

Email:
john.poch@ttu.edu

Department:
English

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/22/2021

Location:
ENGL 201

Categories