Courses: ENGL 2351 (Intro to Creative Writing) and EDTP 1100 (Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire)

Start application here: Apply now! May 11-June 8 Course fee for 12 students: $4240 estimated. Scholarships available! Included: Housing in the center of Rome Classroom/Facility Fee Orientation Survival Italian language class Day trip to Spoleto Day trip to Gubbio Day trip to Florence Guided tour of the Roman Forum Guided tour of the Coliseum Guided tour of the Vatican Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc. Group Meals Posted:

10/18/2021



Originator:

John Poch



Email:

john.poch@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2021



Location:

ENGL 201



