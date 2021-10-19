|
Skyviews Restaurant is now open for lunch service! They will be featuring a weekly lunch buffet and a pizza kitchen that serves pizza and subs. This restaurant is operated by the students of the Hospitality & Retail Management Department, and provides hands on experience for people wanting to go into the restaurant industry. Be sure to stop by and check out what these students have to offer!
|Posted:
10/19/2021
Originator:
Jessica Vice
Email:
jessica.vice@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt
