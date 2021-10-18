Technology Support Services within the College of Media & Communication is now hiring student workers to help with equipment checkout, first-tier faculty and staff computer and printer support, and technical support for computer labs. This is a great opportunity to develop IT and customer service skills while providing valuable support to faculty, staff, and students. Duties include: Assist with Level 1 and 2 PC and Mac hardware/software trouble tickets

Assist the Technical Support Team with classrooms, labs, and faculty/staff PC issues Please email resume to ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/18/2021



Originator:

Ian Wilkinson



Email:

ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

