Interested in Web Design?

The Rawls Graduate Association is looking for individuals who are proficient or excited to learn more about web design to redesign our website. Our current website can be located at http://rga.ba.ttu.edu/ This is a great opportunity to expand your portfolio if you are interested in a career in web design. You will work with an IT professional in the Rawls College of Business in order to code the website.

Interested individuals can email pranathi.bingi@ttu.edu with the subject line RGA Website.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/25/2021



Originator:

Sai Pranathi Bingi



Email:

Pranathi.Bingi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

