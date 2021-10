Join Student Involvement for Intent to Form Training. Learn how to create a new student organization on campus and all the requirements. RSVP on TechConnect today!

Posted:

10/19/2021



Originator:

Estreylla Sierra



Email:

estsierr@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/20/2021



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization