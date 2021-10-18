The College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech University is seeking a full-time IT Support Technician II to provide technical support to the college faculty, staff and students in their use of various equipment and software including desktop & laptop computers, web cameras, microphones, printers, lab equipment, servers, classroom AV devices, and related software and processes.

Come join a fun team with a lot of opportunities to work with advanced media devices such as Hololens, VR equipment, and eSports computer systems.

Complete information can be found at job requisition 25640BR

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=658749