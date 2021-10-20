TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Alicia Marez Celebration of Life
Alicia Marez was a beloved member of the University Student Housing team for 39 years and passed away in September 2021. We invite any former colleagues and friends of Alicia to attend and share fond stories and memories of Alicia. For questions or additional information, please reach out to Shannon Verlotte via email at shannon.verlotte@ttu.edu 
Posted:
10/20/2021

Originator:
Shannon Verlotte

Email:
Shannon.Verlotte@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2021

Location:
Frazier Alumni Pavilion

