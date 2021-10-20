|
Alicia Marez was a beloved member of the University Student Housing team for 39 years and passed away in September 2021. We invite any former colleagues and friends of Alicia to attend and share fond stories and memories of Alicia. For questions or additional information, please reach out to Shannon Verlotte via email at shannon.verlotte@ttu.edu
|Posted:
10/20/2021
Originator:
Shannon Verlotte
Email:
Shannon.Verlotte@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2021
Location:
Frazier Alumni Pavilion
