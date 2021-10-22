|
J. T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts (TCVPA) at Texas Tech University is seeking an Academic Administrative Coordinator for Student Success. We provide a supportive visual and performing arts education to a community of arts-obsessed undergraduate and graduate students—including DMA and PhD candidates who go on to become opera singers, gallery owners, independent filmmakers, arts educators, Broadway performers, world-renowned designers, and more. You can make a difference in the lives of tomorrow’s performers, artists, and educators, through this position.
If interested, please check out the position at TTU Careers
|Posted:
10/22/2021
Originator:
Lyn Jackson
Email:
Lyn.Jackson@ttu.edu
Department:
Visual and Perform Arts
Categories