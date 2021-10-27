|
Are you passionate about wellness and want to make a difference on campus? RISE is hiring a grad assistant! You'll be working as a prevention educator and providing office and educational initiative support. We're specifically interested in students in higher education, social work, counseling, and other person-centered programs. Email brittany.todd@ttu.edu for an application!
|Posted:
10/27/2021
Originator:
Ashley Marino
Email:
Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
