Our instructors will teach you the basics of white water kayaking. All skill levels welcome! We will meet at the Outdoor Pursuits Center at 6:50pm and wrap up at 8:30pm. Register online for Kayaking at: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=64aaf5f5-4a0d-4477-8e3a-9333e9527699&semesterId=d1da6ba0-2640-4366-b39d-546707d03a44 Posted: 10/19/2021

10/19/2021



Elysa Naranjo



elysa.naranjo@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:50 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 10/21/2021



Outdoor Pursuits Center



