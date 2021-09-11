The TTU Population Center Presents:

Charlotte Chorn Dunham, Ph.D. Emeritus Professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology & Social Work, Texas Tech University

Demography from the Pepsi Generation to the COVID Generation Virtual Event Tuesday November 9th @ 7pm CT Zoom registration link: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkf--oqzwoHtSzBGzfSF7rtyv-Q8VeWXL_ Although we see the word generation used in advertising copy, scholarly work and general discourse, the term is much more complex than most people recognize. This talk explores the concept of generation and how it has been used to describe multiple phenomena ranging from age trends in attitudes and behavior to the role of age groups in social change. In this talk, I will endeavor to disentangle the different usages of the term generation and how these fit into the study of demography. Finally, I will explore the way in which the concept of generation has the potential to inform our understanding of COVID-19. For more information visit: Lectures | Population Center | TTU Posted:

Nadia Flores



nadia.flores@ttu.edu



SASW



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 11/9/2021



Zoom Registration Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkf--oqzwoHtSzBGzfSF7rtyv-Q8VeWXL_



