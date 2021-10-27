As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Palo Alto cybersecurity presentation on Wednesday, October 27, 10am-12pm (CDT). Palo Alto is an industry leader, and a long-time strategic partner to Texas Tech University. Experts from Palo Alto will discuss the cybersecurity threat landscape from their vantage point. Following the presentation will be an opportunity to engage Palo Alto with a questions and answers session.
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, October 27
- Time: 10am-12pm (CDT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.