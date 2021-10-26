TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cybersecurity Strategy for Small Business Owners and Managers

In 2020, 47% of small businesses experienced a cyber attack, making the risk of revealing your business and consumers data higher than ever.

Join us for this webinar designed to help small business owners and manager understand how to build an action plan for a more cyber resilient business.

You would learn how to:

  • Develop the strategy for cybersecurity risk management
  • Set cybersecurity policies
  • Encourage a culture of cyber awareness
  • Managed service provider,  cyber security insurance… Do I need them?

Register now at https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15571

If you have any questions, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the Sign-Up link above.
10/25/2021

Huey Lee

huey.lee@ttu.edu

Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2021

Online workshop via Zoom

