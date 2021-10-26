In 2020, 47% of small businesses experienced a cyber attack, making the risk of revealing your business and consumers data higher than ever.
Join us for this webinar designed to help small business owners and manager understand how to build an action plan for a more cyber resilient business.
You would learn how to:
- Develop the strategy for cybersecurity risk management
- Set cybersecurity policies
- Encourage a culture of cyber awareness
- Managed service provider, cyber security insurance… Do I need them?
-
Register now at https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15571
If you have any questions, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the Sign-Up link above.