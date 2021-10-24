Registration opens at 11 am on site in Room 105 at the International Affairs Office located on campus at 601 Indiana Ave. Boards, pieces, and clocks are provided. This will be a seven-round event based on the Rapid format. All TTU students are welcome and encouraged to come participate. All skill levels are welcome.

For more details, please email Dr. Day (jeff.day@ttu.edu) or Knight Raider President and International Master Sam Schmakel (saschmak@ttu.edu).

10/20/2021



Jeff Day



Email: jeff.day@ttu.edu



Department: Texas Tech Chess Program



Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 10/24/2021



Location: International Affairs Office - Room 105



