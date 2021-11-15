Thanksgiving Special at The Market! Can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving? Don't worry because Thanksgiving dinner is being served up early at The Carvery in The Market at Stangel/Murdough!
Try the Thanksgiving Special today!!!
- $9.99 for 4oz & $11.99 for 8oz
- Choice of Savory Oven Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce or Baked Ham
- Choice of two Side Dishes
- Fresh Baked Roll
- 24 oz. Fountain Drink
- Delicious Pumpkin or Pecan Pie
Available beginning Monday, November 15th to Friday, November 19th, while supplies last!!!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
