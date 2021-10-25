TTU Libraries is dedicated to ensuring that all TTU authored content is easily available to the widest possible audience. The theme for this Open Access Week, “Building Structural Equity,” asks that we enable fair and reciprocal sharing of scholarly knowledge and research from a diverse population, and that this diversity is at the center of our efforts to promote open access. As we work together to achieve this outcome, the Libraries can help you explore open pedagogy, open education, and exercising your rights to license your own work.

Publishing Open Access can

· Raise visibility and impact

· Increase citation rates

· Expand your reach beyond academia

· Create more equitable access to knowledge

What can you do:

· SAVE DRAFTS- When you are publishing articles, save your Pre-print (draft before peer review), your post-print (draft after peer review).

· KNOW YOUR OPTIONS- Find ways to publish as openly as possible. See our guide on breaking down the paywall.

· FIND AND USE OPEN ACCESS RESEARCH- See the libraries’ guide on Finding Open Access Research.

· SHARE YOUR WORK- Upload to a trusted repository like TTU’s institutional repository, ThinkTech.

· GET A CV REVIEW- Submit your CV for a free Open Access Evaluation, by emailing Heidi Winkler (heidi.winkler@ttu.edu). *

· SHOW YOUR SUPPORT-Advocate for open access in your department.

· Learn more about open research here.

· Please feel free to share with us how you’re working to expand open access.

*Library Open Access CV review: The library will review your CV, and the policies for the publishers you’ve worked with to give you a report of what can and can’t be made available open access and on what terms. If you chose to publish a work open access, we will help you through that process.