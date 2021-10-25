Throughout the pandemic, the number of cybersecurity attacks on institutions of higher education has continued to intensify. Some of these threats include malware, ransomware, phishing, data breaches, and identity theft, including eRaider account compromises. TTU employees are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals and must be vigilant in protecting personal and institutional information. Researchers may also have data that requires additional protection, such as encryption.

Encryption is one important way to protect TTU information resources and to comply with federal and state laws, and with relevant TTU Operating Policies. Encryption is the process of encoding your personal or business sensitive information so that only authorized parties can read it. You should use encryption to keep information private on hard drives, files, and folders. The TTU Office of the CIO provides encryption tools to aid you in protecting institutional laptops and desktops. The TTU IT Division is rolling out encryption for all institutional laptops and desktops using Dell Data Protection Encryption (DDPE) for Windows and Jamf for macOS. The priority is on encrypting laptops and tablets first, with further details for desktops coming at a later date.

Additional Information: Establish an on-going backup plan for your computer and data. We recommend the use of TTU-provided online storage such as OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams, or SharePoint Online, rather than storing data locally or on removable media. Please note, in the event that a problem occurs such as hard drive failure, a backup will be the only mechanism to restore encrypted data. If you need assistance in establishing a backup plan, contact your department’s IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

If you need assistance in establishing a backup plan, contact your department’s IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Laptops managed centrally by the TTU IT Division (using KACE or Jamf) will automatically receive the encryption software through coordination with IT Help Central. For laptops not managed centrally by the TTU IT Division, IT Help Central will schedule a time with your department’s IT support staff to implement the encryption solutions.

Laptops currently encrypted with native operating system encryption—BitLocker (Windows) or FileVault (macOS)—will be seamlessly managed with DDPE (Windows) or Jamf (macOS).

Once a laptop begins the encryption process, minor interaction may be required (accepting prompts, restarting, etc.). Thank you for your assistance as we work to protect TTU data and information resources. You may find additional information about encryption online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/encryption . For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

10/25/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Employee Announcements

