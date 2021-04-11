TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Diwali at The Commons

Join the Commons at Talkington Hall for Diwali!

Thursday, November 4th

11 am to 3 pm & 5 pm to 8:30 pm; while supplies last!

The menu includes a choice of Chicken Tikka, Pork Vindaloo, Veggie, or Tofu Masala over white rice with vegetable medley, naan, and rose pudding for dessert for $8.99. (menu subject to change)

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Posted:
10/25/2021

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Time: 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 11/4/2021

Location:
The Commons at Talkington Hall

